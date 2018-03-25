Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Landstar System worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,304.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,627.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.86%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cleveland Research raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

