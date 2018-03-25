Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Gibraltar Industries worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,567,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $750,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,098.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

