Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.10 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Valley National Bancorp worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,160,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,578,000 after purchasing an additional 196,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,627,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 306,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,750,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 994,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Baum acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $43,599.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,792.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,181.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

