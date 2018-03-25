Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Boston Beer worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $950,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,459 shares of company stock worth $19,965,416. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $2,163.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $206.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/goldman-sachs-group-inc-purchases-1385-shares-of-boston-beer-company-inc-sam.html.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.