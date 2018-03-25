Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,275,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,447,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 176,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $208,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,391.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,605.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,363.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

