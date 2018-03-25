Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,893 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ball by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 710,179 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,561,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,736,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,505.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

Ball stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,586.64, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Ball Co. (BLL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-7-25-million-position-in-ball-co-bll.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.