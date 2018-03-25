Green Plains Partners (GPP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

GPP stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 92.54% and a net margin of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

