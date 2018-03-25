Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Corelogic worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 18.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 171,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corelogic by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corelogic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corelogic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Corelogic by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $3,596.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $63,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

