Guncoin Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guncoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $873,471.00 and approximately $736.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00110162 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015001 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000791 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 206,372,428 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

