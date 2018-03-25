Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.02. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 6145291 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HK shares. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 141.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Halcon Resources Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,716.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Schall purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,170,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,275 and have sold 5,053,361 shares valued at $41,695,602. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 552,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 5,676.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

