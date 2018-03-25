Head-To-Head Analysis: MTS Systems (MTSC) versus Ultra Clean (UCTT)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.22% 9.33% 3.39% Ultra Clean 8.12% 29.62% 16.22%

Volatility & Risk

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MTS Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTS Systems and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.16 $25.08 million $2.94 17.50 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.79 $75.08 million $2.18 8.75

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than MTS Systems. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTS Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MTS Systems and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

MTS Systems currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 65.71%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than MTS Systems.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ultra Clean does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats MTS Systems on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications. The Sensors segment products are used by industrial machinery and mobile equipment manufacturers to automate the operation of their products for safety and end-user productivity. The Sensors segment manufactures products utilizing magnetostriction technology. Its technology, Temposonics, offers non-contact position sensing. Its Temposonics sensors provide position feedback for motion control systems. It also provides various service offerings, including calibration, maintenance, training and consulting. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. The Company offers its products for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry segments. It also sells to the consumer, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. The Company is focused on providing specialized engineering and manufacturing solutions for these applications. It provides its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers an outsourced solution for the development, design, component sourcing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing and testing of various systems.

