Head to Head Analysis: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) and Its Peers

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reliance Steel & Aluminum to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum 6.31% 9.00% 5.14% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 3 7 0 2.70 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors 170 689 768 25 2.39

Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion $613.40 million 9.91 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors $4.25 billion $225.60 million 13.46

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.