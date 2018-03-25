Head-To-Head Comparison: Interface (TILE) vs. Masonite International (DOOR)

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Masonite International does not pay a dividend. Interface pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Masonite International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Masonite International and Interface, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50

Masonite International currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Interface has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Interface.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Interface shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masonite International and Interface’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International $2.03 billion 0.81 $151.73 million $5.14 11.37 Interface $996.44 million 1.47 $53.24 million $0.85 29.00

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than Interface. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masonite International and Interface’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36% Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26%

Summary

Masonite International beats Interface on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

