Head to Head Comparison: United Continental (UAL) versus Bristow Group (BRS)

United Continental (NYSE: UAL) and Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Continental and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 0 8 8 0 2.50 Bristow Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

United Continental presently has a consensus target price of $83.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Risk & Volatility

United Continental has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Continental and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $37.74 billion 0.51 $2.13 billion $7.07 9.53 Bristow Group $1.40 billion 0.33 -$170.53 million ($4.90) -2.68

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bristow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. Bristow Group pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.65% 23.40% 4.87% Bristow Group -12.13% -7.91% -3.25%

Summary

United Continental beats Bristow Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B. Won Pat International Airport (Guam), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Washington Dulles International Airport (Washington Dulles). It has contractual relationships with regional carriers to provide regional jet and turboprop service branded as United Express. These regional operations are an extension of the Company’s mainline network.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan. The Africa region consists of all its operations and affiliates on the African continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Egypt. The Americas region consists of all its operations and affiliates in North America and South America, including Brazil, Canada, Trinidad and the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Asia Pacific region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Sakhalin. Additionally, it operates a training unit, Bristow Academy.

