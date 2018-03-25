Head to Head Comparison: United Microelectronics (UMC) versus Freescale Semiconductor (FSL)

United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) and Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE:FSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

5.8% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Freescale Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. United Microelectronics pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Freescale Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.43% 4.48% 2.51% Freescale Semiconductor 7.14% N/A 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Freescale Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 7 1 1 0 1.33 Freescale Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential downside of 18.60%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Freescale Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Freescale Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.26 $323.00 million $0.13 19.85 Freescale Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A $1.06 34.50

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Freescale Semiconductor. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freescale Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Freescale Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The new business segment primarily includes researching, developing, manufacturing, and providing solar energy and new generation light-emitting diode (LED). The Company maintains a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.

Freescale Semiconductor Company Profile

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. is a United States-based company, which provides microcontrollers and digital networking processors. The Company offers its product under various categories, including advanced reduced instruction set computer (RISC) machines (ARM) processors, such as QorIQ multicore processors; Power Architecture processors, such as integrated host processors; more processors, such as crypto coprocessors; analog and power management, such as drivers and switches; radio frequency (RF), such as digital front end processors; sensors, such as intelligent sensors and sensor hubs; wireless connectivity, and programs and technologies. The Company offers various applications, including basic rear view camera, EtherCAT, portable navigation devices, access and remote control, human machine interface (HMI), blood glucose monitors, and gas and water meter. Its software’s and tools include run-time software, software development tools and hardware development tools, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.