Head-To-Head Contrast: General Motors (GM) and SPX (SPXC)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SPX does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and SPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors -2.58% 22.86% 4.30% SPX 6.26% 31.70% 4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Motors and SPX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion 0.34 -$3.86 billion ($2.89) -12.17 SPX $1.43 billion 0.94 $89.30 million $2.02 15.51

SPX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Motors. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of SPX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SPX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for General Motors and SPX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 11 9 1 2.39 SPX 0 1 0 0 2.00

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $44.57, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. SPX has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than SPX.

Risk and Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats SPX on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. The Company also develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles outside North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel and Vauxhall. The Company offers a range of after-sale vehicle services and products through the dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories and extended service warranties. GM Financial is an automotive finance company, which provides automobile finance solutions.

About SPX

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products. Its detection and measurement product lines encompass underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment. Within its power platform, it is a manufacturer of medium and large power transformers, as well as equipment for various types of power plant, including cooling equipment, heat exchangers and pollution control systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in approximately 15 countries.

