Head-To-Head Contrast: Hitachi (HTHIY) versus LSB Industries (LXU)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hitachi has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 3.19% 7.36% 3.15% LSB Industries -6.83% -6.65% -2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hitachi and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. LSB Industries does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and LSB Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $81.81 billion 0.42 $2.07 billion $5.60 12.81 LSB Industries $427.50 million 0.40 -$29.21 million ($2.18) -2.77

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than LSB Industries. LSB Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hitachi beats LSB Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. is engaged in providing solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water, urban development, and finance/government and public/healthcare. The Company’s segments include Information & Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems & Equipment, Construction Machinery, High Functional Materials & Components, Automotive Systems, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems, Others (Logistics and Other services) and Financial Services. It provides solutions for corporate information technology (IT) strategies, IT platform solutions, and customized solutions and packaged software. It also offers products and services, such as industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and transmission and distribution systems. It supplies production and inspection equipment for the semiconductors and other electronic devices. It also offers optical disk drives and property management services.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America. Its principal nitrogen products are ammonia (AN), fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (high density ammonium nitrate prills used in the agricultural industry (HDAN)), urea ammonia nitrate (UAN), and AN solution for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications, and industrial grade AN (low density ammonium nitrate prills used in the mining industry (LDAN)) and 83% AN solution (AN solution) for the mining industry. Its customers include cooperatives and independent fertilizer distributors.

