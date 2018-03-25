Head-To-Head Review: Welltower (WELL) vs. Its Peers

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Welltower to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.32 billion $522.77 million 40.97 Welltower Competitors $1.24 billion $236.69 million -3,138.78

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Welltower is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Welltower pays out 274.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 114.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.13% 4.35% 2.24% Welltower Competitors 23.24% 7.95% 3.03%

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Welltower and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 8 4 0 2.14 Welltower Competitors 1743 8423 9421 257 2.41

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE” companies have a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Welltower peers beat Welltower on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties. Its triple-net properties include independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (the United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals. Its outpatient medical properties include outpatient medical buildings.

