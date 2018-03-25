Head-To-Head Survey: Black Stone Minerals (BSM) and Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Black Stone Minerals and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kosmos Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $429.66 million 7.88 $157.18 million $0.99 17.13 Kosmos Energy $636.84 million 3.88 -$222.79 million ($0.56) -11.16

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Kosmos Energy does not pay a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 22.90% 12.93% 7.46% Kosmos Energy -34.98% -12.49% -4.05%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Kosmos Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara. The Company has operations in Africa and South America. The West Cape Three Points (WCTP) Block and Deepwater Tano (DT) Block are located within the Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. The Tano Basin represents the eastern extension of the Deep Ivorian Basin, which resulted from the development of an extensional sedimentary basin caused by tensional forces associated with opening of the Atlantic Ocean, as South America separated from Africa in the Mid-Cretaceous period.

