Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) & Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) Critical Survey

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.78 -$10,000.00 ($0.01) -546.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $361.43 million 0.85 -$11.46 million ($0.58) -24.83

Papa Murphy’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Papa Murphy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Papa Murphy’s presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s -0.01% 7.96% 2.96% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -3.17% 6.96% 4.19%

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group beats Papa Murphy’s on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood. As of August 1, 2017, it operated 53 restaurants in 23 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.