Head-To-Head Survey: Interface (TILE) & Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Interface pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorel Industries pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Interface shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.48% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interface and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interface presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Interface’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interface is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Interface has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interface and Dorel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $996.44 million 1.47 $53.24 million $0.85 29.00 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.29 $30.58 million $0.94 24.80

Interface has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries. Dorel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interface beats Dorel Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interface

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

