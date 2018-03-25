Head-To-Head Survey: Marcus (MCS) & Oriental Land (OLCLY)

Marcus (NYSE: MCS) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $622.71 million 1.31 $64.99 million $2.29 12.82 Oriental Land $4.42 billion 8.07 $757.84 million $0.36 54.47

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. Marcus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marcus and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oriental Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Marcus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 10.44% 10.48% 4.48% Oriental Land 13.98% 9.97% 7.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marcus pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marcus has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned or operated 53 movie theatre locations with a total of 668 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. Its owned and operated hotels and resorts include The Pfister Hotel, The Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Hilton Madison at Monona Terrace, The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, InterContinental Milwaukee, Skirvin Hilton, AC Hotel Chicago Downtown and The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Shin-Urayasu Brighton Hotel, and Kyoto Brighton Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping and entertainment complex that comprises shops and restaurants, as well as a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

