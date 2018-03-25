Hedge (HDG) One Day Volume Tops $231.00

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Hedge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedge has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00033140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00769190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00151334 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official message board is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

