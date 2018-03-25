Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,286.29, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%. equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

