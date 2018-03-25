Hive (HVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,937.00

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Hive token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Hive has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00774039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00152353 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00183900 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hive Token Profile

Hive’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive is www.hive-project.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

