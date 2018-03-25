HNI Corp (HNI) SVP Sells $775,200.00 in Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,813.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,585.84, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNI. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HNI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HNI by 271.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

