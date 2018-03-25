Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -0.03

News stories about Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hometrust Bancshares earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1840260551055 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 71,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.56, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Hometrust Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

