Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Host Hotels and Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4846551899614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 4,467,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13,199.32, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

