HyperStake (HYP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,517.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. HyperStake has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $4,517.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperStake alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00230659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001142 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009218 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,174,410,156 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.