IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Receives $6.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC set a $7.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,441.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -0.17. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.02.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 45.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,732,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,069,000 after buying an additional 880,887 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 44,236,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,774,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 96.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 228,586 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

