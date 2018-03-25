IDEX (IEX) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IDEX to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IDEX alerts:

96.1% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of IDEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 14.74% 18.88% 10.18% IDEX Competitors 3.79% 14.12% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDEX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 8 2 0 2.20 IDEX Competitors 583 2996 2919 84 2.38

IDEX presently has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.80%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given IDEX’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

IDEX has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. IDEX pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDEX has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.29 billion $337.25 million 32.75 IDEX Competitors $3.86 billion $259.43 million 2.27

IDEX’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IDEX. IDEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDEX rivals beat IDEX on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). With its segments, as of December 31, 2016, the Company maintained 13 platforms, where it focused on growth and acquisitions. The Company’s FMT segment provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems. Its FSDP segment produces firefighting pumps and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and precision equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.