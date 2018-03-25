IDEX (IEX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IDEX to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDEX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 8 2 0 2.20 IDEX Competitors 583 2996 2919 84 2.38

IDEX currently has a consensus target price of $134.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given IDEX’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. IDEX pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDEX has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.29 billion $337.25 million 32.75 IDEX Competitors $3.86 billion $259.43 million 2.27

IDEX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IDEX. IDEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 14.74% 18.88% 10.18% IDEX Competitors 3.79% 14.12% 4.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of IDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEX competitors beat IDEX on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). With its segments, as of December 31, 2016, the Company maintained 13 platforms, where it focused on growth and acquisitions. The Company’s FMT segment provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems. Its FSDP segment produces firefighting pumps and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and precision equipment.

