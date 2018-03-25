Ignition Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00043570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $7,446.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition launched on December 18th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 477,662 coins and its circulating supply is 422,338 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

