IHS (IHS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about IHS (NYSE:IHS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3991290289637 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IHS stock remained flat at $$117.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.96. IHS has a 1-year low of $92.59 and a 1-year high of $129.75.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

