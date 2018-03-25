Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE ITW) traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $170.96. 1,918,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $58,390.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

