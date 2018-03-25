Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ISNS stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Image Sensing Systems has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection.

