Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.886612292951 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 59,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,461. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.22.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

