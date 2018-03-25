ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.60. ING Groep shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 3030213 shares trading hands.

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $63,921.25, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5344 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/ing-groep-ing-shares-gap-down-to-16-60.html.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.