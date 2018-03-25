Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Director Emily Nagle Green Acquires 3,100 Shares

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Director Emily Nagle Green purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,159.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $40,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 659,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $607.39, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,709,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/insider-buying-investors-real-estate-trust-iret-director-acquires-15159-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.