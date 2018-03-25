Insider Selling: FibroGen (FGEN) CEO Sells $2,019,454.20 in Stock

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,019,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,969,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,283,338.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FibroGen stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4,042.42, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FibroGen by 2,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FibroGen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: FibroGen (FGEN) CEO Sells $2,019,454.20 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/insider-selling-fibrogen-fgen-ceo-sells-2019454-20-in-stock.html.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.