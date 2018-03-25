Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells $152,224.56 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,742 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $152,224.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Karyn Smith sold 20,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $761,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Karyn Smith sold 4,611 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $153,915.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,952 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $91,039.68.

On Thursday, January 18th, Karyn Smith sold 4,213 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $107,600.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Karyn Smith sold 753 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $19,931.91.

Twilio stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3,924.68, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of -0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Twilio had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 56.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 26.3% in the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

