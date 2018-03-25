International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Sappi (SPPJY) Financial Comparison

International Paper (NYSE: IP) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get International Paper alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Paper and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $64.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Sappi.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Volatility and Risk

International Paper has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Sappi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $21.74 billion 0.95 $2.14 billion $5.14 9.76 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.65 $338.00 million $0.57 11.32

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Paper pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of International Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Paper beats Sappi on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging. The Company is a manufacturer of containerboard in the United States. Its products include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft. The Company’s cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market and specialty pulps. The Company is a producer of printing and writing papers. The products in Printing Papers segment include uncoated papers. The Company is a producer of solid bleached sulfate board. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 29 pulp, paper and packaging mills, 170 converting and packaging plants, 16 recycling plants and three bag facilities in the United States.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.