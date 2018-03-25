Castleark Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $10,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total value of $420,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $478.64 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45,128.70, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.22 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

