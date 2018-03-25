Inventergy Global (INVT) & AudioCodes (AUDC) Financial Analysis

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS: INVT) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inventergy Global and AudioCodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global 2,177.99% 37.76% 23.80% AudioCodes 2.57% 9.82% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and AudioCodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.46 -$7.73 million $0.89 0.05 AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.32 $4.03 million $0.12 60.42

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global. Inventergy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioCodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Inventergy Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc. is an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company. The Company offers clients a professional corporate licensing model for IP value creation. The Company’s Technical Lead and associated group works to understand the science and/or technology behind the patents of a particular portfolio, under the review of the Legal Lead and in support of the Business team. This group coordinates the work of third party technology consultants, including technical external resources, such as technical experts, reverse engineering consultancies and other providers, to deliver inputs to the Legal and Business teams. The Legal Lead and Team manage the existing patent asset portfolio from a global perspective and also manage further prosecution of continuing patent cases. The Legal Lead also is responsible for the legal structure and legal documents of any license or negotiated settlement with prospective licensees.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology. Network products consist of customer premises equipment (CPE), gateways for the enterprise and service provider (or carrier) markets and of carrier-grade-oriented low- and mid-density media gateways for service providers and Enterprise Session Border Controls (ESBCs). Complementing its media gateways and session border gateways as network products are its multi-service business routers (MSBR), Internet Protocol (IP) phones, media servers, mobile VoIP solutions and value added application products. Technology products consist of its chips and boards business products. Its products are deployed in enterprise, service provider cloud networks.

