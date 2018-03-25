iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

