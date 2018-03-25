iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 450,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1724 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.56%.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

