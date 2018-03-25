J. Alexander’s (JAX) Upgraded at TheStreet

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J. Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of J. Alexander’s (NYSE JAX) opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.12. J. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in J. Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in J. Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/j-alexanders-jax-upgraded-to-b-by-thestreet-updated.html.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three complementary dining restaurant concepts: J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The Company is engaged in providing contemporary American cuisines. J. Alexander’s is an upscale dining restaurant offering a contemporary American menu.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.