Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jakks Pacific earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0115795956678 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Jakks Pacific in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jakks Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Jakks Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Jakks Pacific stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 132,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,389. Jakks Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.50). Jakks Pacific had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Jakks Pacific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jakks Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

