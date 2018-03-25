Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.58 to $163.75 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,011.18, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.65, for a total value of $29,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,096.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,758 shares of company stock worth $1,881,171 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 601,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. AXA grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 116,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/jazz-pharmaceuticals-jazz-rating-reiterated-by-hc-wainwright.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.