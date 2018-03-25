Axalta Coating Systems Ltd to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,326.76, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $33,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $438,257.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $95,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,402,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,980,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,330,000 after purchasing an additional 290,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

